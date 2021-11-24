MoU signing ceremony between KazISS and CGSS

F.P. Report

Islamabad: On 24th November 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS), Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Pakistan.

The MOU calls for cooperation and collaboration between the two institutions in areas of interest including research. The two institutions agreed to collaborate in various joint projects including conferences, seminars, roundtable discussions, and research. The MOU Signing symbolizes the beginning of a fruitful partnership between both think tanks which will eventually benefit Pakistan and Kazakhstan at bilateral level. Dr. Zarema Shaukenova, Director, KazISS, expressed interest in initiating joint analytical research projects. Furthermore, she stated that 2022 will mark another significant year of diplomatic years between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director CGSS stated that CGSS has an extensive experience of working with various think tanks and institutions of Kazakhstan in areas of research, academics, and exchange programs.

Mr. Arman Tynabek, Deputy Head of Missions, Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Islamabad stated that the Embassy has always extended support to facilitating collaboration between various institutions of Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Embassy is pleased to support this partnership which will eventually play a significant role in further enhancing the bilateral relations of two countries. Furthermore, we also appreciate the important role of CGSS and efforts in enhancing the relations of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director CGSS and Dr. Zarema Shaukenova, Director, KazISS signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.