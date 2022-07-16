MoU to sign to promote green industrial parks

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi, discussed the Green industrial parks promotion in a meeting with relevant authorities on Saturday.

Authorities elaborate on the promotions of green industrial parks and asked Minister Azizi to visit the industrial park to open a grand mosque and chamber of mines in the areas of green industrial parks, said a statement by Ministry.

Most of the industrial parks in the neighboring countries were built by the private sector of, which resulted in good deeds, said Khanjan Alokozi during the meeting, according to the Ministry statement.

He said the “Green Industrial Park” is one of the best private sector establishments in the country.

The industry minister Azizi appreciating the private sector efforts said the Islamic Emirate has been facilitating lands for industrialists in the country.

Azizi said a memorandum of understanding will be arranged between the ministry and the green industrial park officials, to distribute more land for industrialists in the country.

At the current time, 1500 factories from different sectors have been designed in seven phases in the “Green industrial park” and dozens of factories are currently operating now.

