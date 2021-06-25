Mourning Holocaust in 21st Century Era

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met in Berlin at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe to launch a new dialogue on Holocaust issues. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minster Maas underscored their shared commitment to combatting Holocaust denial and distortion, and to finding innovative new ways to enhance Holocaust education. Both leaders expressed their worry that after passage of Seventy-six years of the Holocaust, most people had faded their knowledge of the Holocaust and individuals, organizations, and the governments, are engaging in Holocaust denial and distortion. Both sides agreed that hatred and prejudice are inimical to US Transatlantic, and global interests and values.

Amid rising hate crimes and islamophobia in the world, particularly in the West and United States, Biden administration perceived that the holocaust theory is being faded due to lack of knowledge and diagnosed this problem most important than enormous other calamities being faced by the humanity in common and Americans in particular. America had witnessed a 150 % spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans during 2020 as compared to the previous year. Intolerance and polarization had increased within American society during the last several years. Domestic terrorism has emerged as serious problem for the government and need due attention of the administration. Other than domestic rising trends of hate, racism, and violence there are countless events around the globe which have more gravity then the near century old holocaust incidents.

According to Lancet studies, only the US led war in Iraq had swallowed the lives of more than 654, 965 human beings in the first three years. More than 1.1 million people lost their lives in the Vietnam war and about five million people died in Korean war. According to reports, more than 20 lac Afghans were killed in Soviet-Afghan war and US war on terror had eaten up more than 4.5 lac lives in AfPak region. More than 2 lac Japanese were eaten up by the American’s Fat man and Little boy during world war-II. It is suggestable that many more holocausts had occurred over the past decades. Although, holocaust was commendable act of Nazi, but the West must work to prevent occurring more such holocausts around the globe instead of mourning on the past.