MP attendance too low to pass laws

KABUL (TOLO News): A finding of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan reveals that the parliament achieved quorum—obtained the minimum number of lawmakers required to pass legislation—only a handful of times over the past six months.

“Unfortunately, we had a complete quorum for only four or five sessions within the 40 sessions that the parliament convened,” said Haseeb Mautarif, a member of FEFA.

According to FEFA, over the past six months only 20 percent of lawmakers attended the parliamentary sessions.

“The problem with our parliament is the lack of respect for the integrity of the law…and democracy,” said Noorullah Safayee, a FEFA researcher.

Based on the FEFA findings, during the past six months the parliament managed to convene only three sessions in which they passed any legislation, which was three bills. Meanwhile, 100 other proposed bills remain in limbo.

This report comes amid scrutiny of MPs for other criticized behavior, specifically their clash with police over illegal weapons, illegal use of special license plates and illegal quantities of hired security personnel.