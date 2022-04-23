MPA Faisal Zaman escapes sub-jail

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: MPA Faisal Zaman has fled sub-jail MPA hostel Peshawar, he was detained there at KP Assembly Speakers’ requisition. The MPA is accused of murdering PTI leader Tahir Iqbal.

A member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Faisal Zaman has fled the MPA hostel Peshawar, where he was detained. The Peshawar MPA hostel was declared as a sub-jail for Faisal at Speaker KP assembly’s request. Faisal Zaman was elected a member of the KP assembly independently and joined PTI afterwards.

Faisal had been accused in the murder case of another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Iqbal. Faisal was arrested after the anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Malik Tahir Iqbal who was killed in Haripur district a few months back. Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz were shot dead by unidentified gunmen on September 14, 2020, in Kotera village of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that the provincial government has formed a high-level committee to probe the escape incident of MPA Faisal Zaman from Sub-Jail Peshawar.

In a statement issued here Barrister Saif said that the committee has started work from today and will probe the incident soon. He said that MPA Faisal Zaman was on trial for murder and was brought to Peshawar by production order for the assembly session and was kept in the MPA hostel as it was declared a sub-jail.

He said Faisal Zaman was to be shifted to Abbottabad Jail on Sunday but one day ago he managed to escape good from sub-jail. Barrister Saif said that efforts are underway to arrest Faisal Zaman after his escape, adding the Home department and other agencies are using all available resources to trace him.

The FIA was alerted not to allow him to flee abroad, Barrister Saif said. Police have also registered an FIR involved in the incident and all perpetrators will be prosecuted, Barrister Saif added. It is worth mentioning here that Faisal Zaman has won the election as Independent candidate from PK-42 Haripur 3 in the general elections. He is facing charges of murdering his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz and was arrested after his bail before arrest plea was turned down by a court.