MPA Ghazan Khan announces to join PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: MPA Ghazan Khan and former Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was also present during the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, newly elected independent MPA from Khyber district Shafiq Afridi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Islamabad and announced to join PTI.

Afridi won the PK-107 Khyber 3 seat by securing 9,796 votes, whereas Independent candidate Hameedullah Jan Afridi had managed to secure 8,428 votes in the recently held tribal polls for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly seats.