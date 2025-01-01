MPA Jam Mehtab’s vehicle attacked in Ghotki

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: A vehicle carrying Sindh Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar was attacked in Ghotki.

As per details, the incident occurred when unknown assailants opened fire on the MPA’s convoy in Khenjo area, resulting in the martyrdom of his guard and injuring three others.

Police officials have confirmed that the MPA’s guard was killed in the attack, while three others sustained injuries. A heavy police contingent rushed to the scene following reports of the incident.

Earlier, at least six martyred including three FC personnel in BLA’s suicide blast targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Naushki, Balochistan.

According to security sources, the blast occurred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near the FC convoy. Security forces responded promptly, killing three terrorists in the ensuing operation, in addition to the suicide bomber.

Security sources revealed that security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to ensure no terrorists escape. All escape routes have been blocked, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Prior to this, a policeman was killed and six others injured in a roadside blast in Quetta on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Barori Road in the Karani area. A vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) was patrolling the area when the blast took place near it.

The blast left seven ATF personnel wounded, and they were rushed to a hospital where one security officer succumbed to his injuries.