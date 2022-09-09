MPA Sumaira wins best young politician award

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairperson Women Parliamentarian Caucus KP Dr Sumaira Sham has been given the best young politician award by “One Young World 2022 Manchester”.

She was shortlisted among 15 young politicians selected from a list of 190 countries of the world and won the award among the five politicians on the basis of her parliamentary services, said an official communiqué issued here on Friday.

Dr Sumaira Sham was 26-year of age and elected as MPA KP assembly on PTI’s ticket. She was the first lady member of the Public Accounts Committee while also performing services as chairperson of the standing committee on health.

She said that it was a great achievement for her that she was selected for the award, adding that it would encourage other females from backward areas to come forward and work for solution of their issues. Dr Sumaira worked on various bills including Female and Youth empowerment bill, awareness on HIV/aids, violence against females, children’s harassment and underage weddings.