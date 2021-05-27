MPAs directed to play role in ensuring service delivery

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed members of the provincial cabinet provincial assembly of the ruling party to visit hospitals, police stations and other public service delivery centres in their respective constituencies to ensure service delivery to the public at grass-root level.

Addressing a parliamentary party meeting of PTI, he said in the next two years the provincial government has to deliver to optimum level to come up to the public expectations adding that the elected representatives will have to show outstanding performance in this regard.

Beside, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, provincial ministers, advisors & special assistants CM, the MPAs of the ruling party attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, he said that PTI firmly believed in transparency and meritocracy adding that the government would resolve all genuine issues of the public representatives on priority basis. He stated that equal and sustainable development of all backward areas and well-being of the vulnerable segments of the society was top agenda of PTI government and concrete steps were being for their betterment.

The chief minister directed the provincial cabinet members to ensure their presence in offices at least three days a week in order to listen to public issue and resolve them in minimum time span.

He also directed the cabinet members and members of Provincial assembly to ensure attendance in assembly sessions and urged all public representatives including ministers to avoid visits to Chief Minister’s House during the session of the provincial assembly.

The chief minister said that PTI was a party of change and public service adding that during the tenure of incumbent government all the development activities would be carried out on merit and all constituencies would be given their due shares.

Mahmood Khan assured that genuine issues of public representatives would be resolved on priority. He added that chief minister himself would monitor the performance and attendance of the elected representatives.

Moreover, the chief minister directed the parliamentarians to create awareness among masses regarding mega projects including universal health coverage and another reforms being introduced by the government.

Mahmood Khan told the participants that development schemes would be equally distributed in upcoming development program keeping in view wider public interest and need of the projects.

MPAs expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and appreciated his surprise visits to public offices. They also appreciated the decision of increase in salaries of government employees and raising minimum monthly wage of daily wagers.