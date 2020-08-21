MPCL discovers gas at Iqbal well # 1

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Operator of Mari Development & Production Lease (D&PL) with 100% working interest owners by the grace of Almighty Allah, has made a gas discovery from its exploratory effort at Iqbal-1, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area, located in District Ghotki, Sind Province.

Iqbal well # 1 was drilled and tested using MPCL’s in-house expertise. The subject well was spud-in on July 11, 2020 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 1,250 meters into Sui Main Limestone formation.

The well was tested at the rate of 3.127 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas, 79 Barrels per Day (BPD) of water through choke size 40/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) 396 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi) from Sui Upper Limestone and Ghazij Formation.

The discovery of Iqbal Well #1 is the 6th consecutive discovery in Mari D&P area as a result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

Furthermore, Ghazij Formation has been tested for first time in Mari Lease area and has opened a new horizon for future exploration and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the MPCL and the Country.

Faheem Haider MD/CEO MPCL has congratulated the drilling staff of Mari Petroleum for their professional accomplishment.