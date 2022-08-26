MPs announce to donate one-month salary for flood affectees: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the members of Parliament, responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for assistance to flood affected people had announced to give one-month salary in the flood relief fund .

She, in a tweet, said the parliamentarians had expressed their solidarity with the flood victims by donating one-month salary and would continue to help the government in carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also said the statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz regarding climate change in some sections of media was “fake”. The minister, in a tweet, said it was “unfortunate” to attribute a twitter handle with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif which was not verified one. Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to cite only verified twitter handle while reporting.

PM to review flood relief activities in Sindh today: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faizganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah in Sindh province to review relief and rescue activities being carried out. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

She said that representatives of Sukkur district administration and PDMA will brief the prime minister about the ongoing rescue and relief activities to help flood victims and restore damaged infrastructure. The minister said that the prime minister would meet the flood victims to review the relief work and to know their condition. Later, Sindh chief secretary and chief engineer Sukkur Baraj will give a detailed briefing to the PM on the devastation caused by flood. Pakistan Television would broadcast the briefing live.

PM constitutes body: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the prime minister has set up a high-level committee to redress the grievances of electricity consumers. In a tweet, she said that instructions have been given to include the announced relief in the bills of electricity consumers up to 200 units within 24 hours.

The PM had directed within 24 hours the bills of the consumers under the relief should be reduced. The minister said that the staff of the DISCOs would work 24 hours to correct the electricity bills and all staff leaves have been canceled for correcting the bills. Banks would remain open on weekend to deposit bills of the consumers, she said.