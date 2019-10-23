MPs criticized for being late to general session

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Although members of the National Assembly are supposed to start their public meetings at 8:00 am in the morning, no meetings start before 9:00 am, said sources.

A TOLOnews reporter said Monday morning that a number of members of the House of Representatives joined the general session after 10:00 am, or when the general session was coming to an end.

Also, about half of the members of the House were absent from today’s meeting, and the Administrative Board was repeatedly calling the MPs from the tea house or from other committees to come to the general session hall in order to sit and make a decision on President Ghani’s decree. Some members of the House admit that, according to the law, they should come at 08:00 am in the morning.

TOLOnews has footage of a number of MPs coming after 10:00 a.m. or even after the end of the general session.

Bilqees Roshan on Monday arrived after 10:00 am.

“Most of the time the curriculum is not complete, clients were leaving so I had to go with them,” she said.

Shah Wazir, another parliament member who also came late, said that he was held up due to traffic.

“I came from the Pol-e-Charkhi area of Kabul and there was a traffic jam on the way,” said Wazir. TOLOnews tried to obtain the list of absent parliament members from the House secretary but the secretary refused to talk.

“The list should be shared with the people of Afghanistan through the media, this is the duty of both houses,” said Chairman of the Legislative Committee, Ghulam Muhiuddin Monsef. (TOLOnews)