MPs decry govt’s handling of war, rising death count

KABUL (Tolo News): Lawmakers in Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga—the lower house of Parliament– spoke out in alarm over the escalating level of violence—saying the country has changed into a sacrificial altar. The lawmakers hurled criticism at the security policy of the Afghan security agencies, saying it is suspicious that the centers of districts are falling to the Taliban one after another.

MPs said that if the government plans to hand over the districts to the Taliban, then it should not sacrifice the sons of the nation who serve in the ranks of the country’s security and defense forces. Meanwhile, MPs said that at least 180 security force members, some of them wounded, were taken hostage by the Taliban in the Qaisar district of Faryab.

“The Jond district in Badghis is one of the districts which fell to the Taliban last night because of a lack of air support,” said MP Farida Nekzad. “Your youths are being butchered in groups, what is their sin,” said MP Sayed Hassan Sharifi Balkhabi, referring to the casualties among the ANDSF. “We are being sacrificed each day,” said MP Ziauddin Akazi. The Taliban claimed they have seized the center of 20 districts across the country in the past two months.

But the Afghan security officials have said that the centers of only 6 districts have fallen to the Taliban. “The Taliban has had some activity in the past 24 hours, our forces confronted them and their attacks were repelled,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a defense ministry spokesman. “In Qaisar and Dawlat Abad districts over a hundred security force members were taken hostage. Another 80 soldiers were wounded,” said Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the Afghan parliament.

The centers of Barka district in Baghlan, Nerkh and Jalrez in Maidan Wardak, Dawlat Shah district in Laghman, Qaisar in Faryab, Gizab in Uruzgan and Sharak in Ghor have so far fallen to the Taliban. But the Taliban have claimed to have taken control of centers in Charkh district in Logar, Du Ab and Mandol in Nuristan, Farsi in Herat, Dayak in Ghazni, Shinkai in Zabul and Gizab in Daikundi.