MPs elected first, second deputy speakers of parliament

KABUL (Ariana News): Amir Khan Yar, an MP from Nangarhar province, has been elected as the first deputy of the parliament speaker.

He won 131 votes at the end of the third round of elections over the seat.

His rival Mohammadullah Batash failed to win enough votes.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shah Ramazan, an MP from Balkh province, elected as the Second Deputy Speaker of the House by securing 119 votes.

During the last two months, the Afghan parliament is struggling to elect its administrative board but lawmakers have been unable to complete the board yet.