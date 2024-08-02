MPs, KP CM discuss rains, floods and relief activities

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and other party leaders from all four regions of the province called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister’s House on Friday. Matters related to public issues, progress on public welfare projects, rehabilitation of infrastructures affected by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods and relief activities were discussed in details during the meetings.

The Chief Minister, while speaking on this occasion, made it clear that the funds have already been allocated to rehabilitate the infrastructures affected by torrential monsoon rains in the province, adding that relief activities and rehabilitation of affected infrastructures and households would be carried out without any delay. He maintained that the losses of rain-affected families would be compensated on the first priority; district administrations are already working on it and the provincial government is committed to utilize all available resources for this purpose.

Touching upon the developmental strategy of his government, the chief minister said that some 600 development projects near to completion, have been identified across the province which would be completed by December this year. He said that ongoing development projects all over the province would be completed on first priority; necessary directives have already been issued to concerned authorities in this regard. Apart from this, necessary powers related to development projects have also been devolved to the grass root level with the aim to ensure that the development projects are finalized and implemented as per the needs and aspirations of general public at local level. He also urged upon elected public representatives to propose development projects keeping in view the needs and priorities of the people of their respective constituencies, adding that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the money of taxpayers is utilized in a judicious and beneficent manner. “Development projects would be inaugurated only when they are complete in all respects and service delivery is started”, he remarked and added that no inauguration shall be done merely for the purpose of putting up one’s name plaque.

Moreover, matters related to public gathering proposed on August,5 in Swabi were also discussed in the meetings. The Chief Minister said that it is the first public gathering which is being arranged on the call of Imran Khan. All the party leaders and parliamentarians would have to play proactive role in making the proposed public gathering a success and historic one. Elected public representatives and party leaders also expressed their commitment to go all out to make the public gathering a success story.