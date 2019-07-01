MPs yet to finalize parliament’s admin board

KABUL (TOLO News): Lawmakers in Afghanistan’s parliament on Monday said that none of the fourteen candidates succeeded to secure the post of deputies and secretaries of the house on Monday’s session, alleging that corruption remains one of the key reasons which has been delaying the finalization of the administrative board of the legislative body.

Each candidate needs 50 percent of the votes for the post of the first and second deputies of the parliament speaker.

“All citizens are aware that millions of dollars are being spent here and no one is selected based on merit,” said Abdul Sattar Hussaini, an MP.

“I clearly wrote on a paper that the election is moving on in contravention of the law, against Islam and against the national interests, therefore, I decided not to participate,” said Ramazan Bashardost, an MP from Kabul.

This comes after the legislators succeeded to elect a new speaker following rift on a controversial vote which stalled the process for almost 40 days.