MQM-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed arrested

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police Tuesday arrested Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed for inciting people to violence.

Sources reveal that Afaq Ahmed was taken into custody from Karachi’s Defence area.

According to the police, his incitement led to the burning of cargo trucks, which resulted in his arrest.

Meanwhile, sources further stated that the Mohajir Qaumi Movement chairman was shifted to a local police station for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, during a press conference, Afaq Ahmed stated that in just 40 days, 92 people had been crushed under trucks and dumpers.