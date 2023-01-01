MQM-P collects resignatins from MNAs

KARACHI (Agencies): Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has collected resignations from its Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and it will decide the time of their submission in the next consultative session, on Tuesday.

The resignations of MNAs were collected in a Rabita Committee session chaired by MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui today. Sources told media that the participants of the session expressed reservations about the digital census.

During the session, the convenor collected resignations of all MQM-P MNAs, however, the political party is yet to decide on the time to submit them. It has been decided to not accept the digital census as the data of 2.5 million families was allegedly missing. The MQM-P collected the resignations of MNAs in first phase while the resignations of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Sindh will be collected in the next phase.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee members said that they raised voices against the digital census on all forums. They added that there is no option other than adopting a tough stance after using all options. They said that census is our red line and MQM-P will not step back from its stance and is independent in taking decisions. After Rabita Committee’s session, MQM-P will hold a consultative meeting with the parliamentarians, federal ministers and senators.

The Rabita Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes of meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and ministers regarding the census issue. They said that the federal government exhibited unseriousness to address the issue. The RC members also suggested lodging a strong protest against the federal government’s inaction. Earlier, the political party conveyed its reservations before the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori against the digital census in Karachi.