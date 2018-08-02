MQM-P decides to join PTI in center

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the center to form government.

The party also refused to become part of the All Parties Conference scheduled today and has pledged support to PTI.

While talking to media on Wednesday night, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar has said that the party will lend support to PTI-led government in the centre for the resolution of problems faced by the people of Karachi.

Former cricket star Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won majority in the country’s general elections and is ready to form the central government.

The PTI had taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former President Asif Zardari s Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) which won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

Besides these three major parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan won 13 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan six seats,

Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four seats each, Balochistan National Party and Grand Democratic Alliance two seats each, Awami Muslim League Pakistan, Awami National Party, Jamhoori Wattan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat one seat each.

Advertisements