MQM-P leader’s murder: Strike paralyses Tando Allahyar

TANDO ALLAHYAR (INP): A complete shutterdown strike was observed paralysing business activities in all markets in Tando Allahyar on Saturday to protest the murder of MQM-P leader Khaliur Rehman alias Bholu Khanzada. The traffic on roads was also thin after the protesters set on fire a car and several motorcycles after Bholu Khanzada’s murder on Friday for which cases have been registered.

Ten people were nominated in the cases while 30 identified persons were also mentioned in the FIRs. The city gave a deserted look after the call of the MQM-P to observe a strike against the murder. Private schools and fillings stations were also closed down. Khalil alias Bholu Khanzada, nominated in the Nov 18, 2020 murder case of Sindh Taraqqi-Pasand Party (STP) vice-chairman Altaf Jaskani, was shot dead outside the sessions court in Tando Allahyar on Friday.

Reports from the crime scene suggested that Khanzada along with his brother drove to the court on a motorcycle to attend the hearing of the case when a car carrying the attackers hit the two-wheeler. Khanzada tried to run to safety by entering the court but one of the car occupants shot him dead. Bholu Khanzada along with his cousin, Zamir, and Aslam Rind – said to be the prime suspect in the Altaf Jaskani murder case – were nominated in the case after the Nov 18, 2020 murder in Tando Allahyar. Zamir and Aslam Rind are in police custody whereas Khanzada has been on bail in the case.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, stressed on Police to play effective role in restoring peace in Tando Allahyar to scatter nefarious designs of some elements who wanted to stir up linguistic differences for achieving their political objectives.

Haleem, in a statement issued here on Saturday, expressed concerns over law and order situation in Tando Allahyar and held local police responsible for the deteriorating situation. Services of Pakistan Rangers could also be acquired to calm down the situation which might further flare up if appropriate measures were not taken at the earliest, he suggested.

He said that an ongoing clash between two parties was not dealt with efficiently. The tragic incident had taken place in the court which should not had happened, he lamented adding that Police have failed to control the deteriorating law and order situation. He said that track record of Tando Allahyar police has not been good in the past as corrupt SSP was appointed in the district where sell of narcotics and gambling dens were operating unabated.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also condemned violence against women and said that action must have been taken against those who were involved in acts of arson and incendiarism but the police were torturing women by violating the privacy as well as sanctity of the veil.