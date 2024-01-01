MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the future of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the Muttahi Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that it will have no reason to be part of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government if any unilateral decision is made regarding the said Constitutional post.

“The Sindh governor belongs to the MQM-P. It was decided [in meetings] with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that Tessori would remain the governor,” senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said. The Karachi-based party’s warning comes as last week sources media that the PML-N-led federal government has come to terms with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which rules Sindh, to replace Tessori with the former’s leader and ex-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon.

However, the rumours didn’t sit well with the MQM-P as Tessori doubled down on those spreading such reports and said that he enjoyed the confidence of PM Shehbaz, President Asif Ali Zardari and his own party and would continue to serve the people till the time he is in office. “I would tell those behind these reports that I am not the one who gets panic [by such reports],” he said.

Meanwhile, Sattar outrightly dismissed the rumours, saying: “No one talked to us nor did any consultation take place.” The former Karachi mayor’s views were echoed by his colleague Khajawa Izharul Hassan who also dismissed the potential removal of Tessori citing a social contract which provisioned representation of the province’s urban areas via the governor when the chief minister belonged to the rural areas.

However, presenting the Centre’s point of view on the matter, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that a decision on the issue of the Sindh governor post is expected soon. However, he refuted the reports suggesting the appointment of PML-N’s Memon for the said post.

It is to be noted that the MQM-P played a key role in the ousting of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government after it decided to part ways with the government to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

The Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party was subsequently a part of the PDM government. It was once again wooed by the PML-N to join them in the Centre following the February 8 polls where no party managed to secure a simple majority in the National Assembly.

The MQM-P, which currently has 21 seats in the lower house of parliament — 17 general and four reserved — is a key ally of the PM Shehbaz-led government whose future hangs in a delicate balance owing to the slim majority of the ruling coalition, especially after the July 12 Supreme Court verdict that not only resurrected the PTI in the assemblies but also declared it eligible for reserved seats. Therefore, the loss of the MQM-P’s support by the PML-N might have drastic consequences for the incumbent government and the political landscape altogether.