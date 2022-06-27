MQM-P warns of ending deal with PPP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar Monday warned the PPP of ending the agreement they had struck for ousting the PTI led-government after he raised objections to yesterday’s local body polls.

In a press conference on Monday, the MQM-P leader alleged that the results of the polling stations where his party’s candidates were winning were allegedly halted. “They have crossed the limits; we are silent due to the agreement. If the PPP does not implement the agreement, then MQM-P will lock its Bahadurabad office and protest on the streets,” he said.

Akhtar said under the agreement, both the parties agreed to accept each other’s mandates. “We should have won the seats in the Sukkur and Mirpurkhas.” “If MQM’s concerns are not resolved on the delimitation of constituencies and electoral rolls, local body elections will not take place in Karachi and Hyderabad,” he warned.

