MQM-P’s Amir Khan contracts coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior Deputy Convener MQM-P Amir Khan has contracted coronavirus, on Friday.

Amir quarantined himself soon after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He has appealed to the party workers and masses to pray for his recovery.

On November 30 last, former Sindh minister and MQM leader Adil Siddiqui had passed away after contracting coronavirus.

He had tested positive for the virus on November 22 and was put on a ventilator for over a week at the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi. According to the doctors, the leader suffered from lung failure. Siddiqui had arrived in the country earlier in November after a long time abroad.

Also a month ago, top MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The politician got tested at the Indus Hospital in Karachi.