MQM-P’s Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh Governor

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Nasreen Jalil will be the new governor of Sindh province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved the name of Nasreen Jalil nominated by the MQM-P.

Subsequently, the prime minister forwarded a summary to President Arif Alvi for appointment of the new governor in Sindh. Senator Nasreen Jalil will take oath as the Governor of Sindh after the proposal gets approved by the President of the country. Earlier, MQM-P had sent five options to PM Shehbaz Sharif as part of the power-sharing agreement between PML-N and MQM-P and if appointed Nasreen Jalil would be the first woman to hold top provincial office since Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan.

Names of Ms Nasreen Jalil, who is a deputy convener of the MQM-P’s coordination committee; senior deputy convener Amir Khan; deputy convener and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar; MNA Kishwar Zehra and businessman Amir Chishti had been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for Sindh governor slot.

Nasreen has served as a Senator from March 2012 to March 2018.

She would be the third female governor in the history of Pakistan after Dr Shama Khalid who served as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan from March-September 2010, and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who was the Sindh governor from 1973-1976. As per the power-sharing agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM-P, the latter was given two federal ministries as well as the slot of Sindh governor.

Nasreen Jalil was born in Lahore and her father, Zafar-ul-Ahsan was the deputy commissioner of Lahore at the time of the British Indian Empire in 1947, and later he worked as an Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer. Ms Nasreen Jalil possesses both the administrative and legislative experience being a two-time senator and deputy mayor of Karachi who headed the City Council between 2005 and 2010. The MQM-P leader has been nominated twice as a member of the Upper House of the Parliament and has served as the Chairperson of many committees including finance, revenue, economic affairs and many more.

The governor’s seat fell vacant after President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who resigned from the post immediately after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11.

On the other hand, the PTI leaders have criticized the move to appoint Jalil to the position. They said Jalil wrote a letter in 2015 to the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and sought his help in “improving the situation for urban Sindh.”

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a tweet, said being on bail or expertise in attacking the state institutions are the only qualities required to be a part of the incumbent government. MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari replied to Ismail’s tweet saying former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party members realize these things once they are out of the power.

“Does a letter sent to all the embassies present in Pakistan and to the president, prime minister, army chief and chief justice proves anyone [to be] an Indian agent?” tweeted Subzwari.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib also criticized the government over the appointment, saying Jalil wrote a letter to the Indian high commissioner seeking his help.

