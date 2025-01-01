MQM threatens to quit federal government over ‘unfulfilled promises’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has hinted at parting ways with the federal government.

MQM MNA Aminul Haque, while speaking to journalists, stated that the party has convened a Rabita Committee meeting to discuss the possibility of sitting on opposition benches.

He said that the promises made to MQM were not fulfilled.

“We wanted Shehbaz Sharif to become Prime Minister, and the government had committed to development packages for Sindh and Hyderabad. However, not a single promise has been fulfilled in the past 1.5 years,” he added.

Aminul Haque further said that concerns remain regarding the Karachi and Hyderabad packages, and the attitude of the government and PML-N towards MQM does not seem positive.

The MQM leader emphasized that no progress is visible on the development package, which is why the party is considering separating from the government and moving to opposition benches.