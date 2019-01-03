Mr. Perfectionist shares his New Year 2019 resolutions

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has said that his New Year’s resolution is to make his best film yet in 2019.

Khan who is no stranger to box office hits took to social media to share his resolutions for the year and wrote, “Hey guys, wishing everyone a very happy new year. Peace and happiness to all.”

He then listed down his New Year’s resolutions, which included, to “get back in top shape,” “put into practice what I have learnt from my mistakes in 2018,” “make my best film yet,” “learn something new,” “spend more time with my mother, my children and (wife) Kiran (Rao).”

Khan concluded the note by apologising to “anyone I may have knowingly or unknowingly, hurt. My love to all!”

His previous films including Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Secret Superstar have broken box office records and amassed millions across India and beyond, including in China.

The actor was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sara Shaikh. The film was based on a fictional story set during the Independence Era where the thugs fight the British. Despite the film drawing inspiration from Hollywood movie Pirates of the Caribbean it failed to impress the audience.