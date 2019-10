Mualana Fazl to preside over JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting today

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will chair a Majlis-e-Shura meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday in Sukkur.

Earlier of Wednesday, JUI-F chief reached Sukkur from Islamabad and he was accompanied by Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Akram Durani and central leadership of the JUI-F.

The Majlis-e-Shura meeting will finalize a strategy for October 27 Azadi March. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will also lead his anti-government Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27.