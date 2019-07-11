Mud sliding kills six in Swat

F.P. Report

MINGORA: As many as six people including five children were killed and one other was injured on Thursday as roof of a house collapsed due to mud sliding in Swat.

The local people told media that the mud avalanche caved in on the house, entrapping the residents under the rubble in a result six were killed including five children.

Getting information about the mishap, the rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medico-legal formalities.