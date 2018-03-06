MUDH says work on 89 construction projects kicked off in 1396 fiscal year

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says the construction work of 89 various projects kicked off during the 1396 fiscal year. MUDH spokesperson Nilofar Langar told reporters in Kabul that the ministry has managed to utilize funds from its development budget and has spent around 85.58% of it so far.

Langar further added that the ministry has started the construction work of 89 projects belonging to various ministries as well as other construction projects.

According to Ms Langar, the ministry has also spent the development budget for the procurement of consulting services as well as other required materials for the projects and in total 104 contracts were signed during the fiscal year 1396.

She also added that construction work of 31 thousand housing units have either been completed or are underway in various provinces of the country.

Langar in the meantime said the ministry has completed the design of the apartments to be built by China as well as the mechanism design for the Qatar project together with the Kamaluddin Behzad project and Qasimabad project in Nangarhar.

The construction work of Lala project has also kicked and work is underway to complete the project and distribute the apartments amng the customers as well as the personnel of the judicial institutions, she added.

In the meantime, Langar said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has completed 45 projects during the fiscal year 1396.

According to Langar, the projects included construction of the administrative buildings, provincial council buildings, conference halls, guest houses, and buildings for the Urban Development Directorates.

She also added that the ministry has completed the design for the reconstruction of 14 historical mosques in ten provinces of the country.

