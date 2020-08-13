Mudslide in Scotland crashes mobile houses into each other, hundreds evacuated

Monitoring Desk

STONEHAVEN: The torrential rains ravaging Scotland of late, also led to a train derailment near the city of Stonehaven on Wednesday that killed three people, causing major transport impairments across the country.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from mobile homes at Pettycur Bay in Fife, Scotland on Wednesday due to a devastating landslide, which caused building to collapse. Photos from the site show caravans moved or even crashed into each other after sliding down from the hills.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured by the mudslides, and a nearby road has already been cleaned.

​​In the meantime, other parts of the city have been flooded following powerful storms.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)