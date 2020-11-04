Mueller team considered charging WikiLeaks over DNC hack

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Investigators considered charging WikiLeaks, Roger Stone and Julian Assange with “computer-intrusion conspiracy” before ultimately rejecting the option, according to newly unredacted pages from the Mueller Report obtained by the Electronic Privacy Information Center and BuzzFeed.

The big picture: Robert Mueller’s decision to delimit the investigation of President Trump, together with Attorney General Bill Barr’s preemptive downplaying of the contents of the Mueller Report, may have created the impression that investigators found less evidence of wrongdoing than they actually did.

Details: Prosecutors considered the idea that “these actors were liable as late joiners in an already existing conspiracy,” per the newly declassified passages.

They compare WikiLeaks to a fence that traffics in stolen goods, “liable for ensuring a market for and maximizing the value of the stolen materials.”

Yes, but: Prosecutors ultimately rejected this potential avenue because they “did not have admissible evidence that was probably sufficient to obtain and sustain a Section 1030 conspiracy conviction of WikiLeaks, Assange, or Stone.”

Moreover, while prosecutors did have evidence of “communications between the GRU officers and WikiLeaks-affiliated actors,” these “occurred via encrypted chats,” so Mueller’s investigators did not have access to the content of the messages, says the report.

Meanwhile: Mueller’s investigators also worried over the potential First Amendment ramifications of prosecuting WikiLeaks, given that journalists routinely publish information derived from hacked materials.

The First Amendment protects parties that publish even illegally intercepted communications that are in the public interest, says the report — meaning WikiLeaks’ defense that it was acting as a media organization while publishing the hacked emails could create serious potential constitutional challenges.

Context: In 2019, U.S. officials charged Assange with computer hacking crimes in connection with his interactions with Chelsea Manning, claiming that in 2010 Assange helped Manning crack a password to a classified U.S. government network.

Assange was also later charged with Espionage Act violations, charges that have raised other First Amendment concerns. (Axios)