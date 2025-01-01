Mufti Munir Shakir dies in blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The founder of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Islam Mufti Munir Shakir, succumbed to injuries sustained in a bomb blast near a mosque in Peshawar.

The incident occurred in the limits of the Armar police station, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the mosque.

Three other individuals were injured in the blast and were immediately transported to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the nature of the attack.

In a video message, Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), said: “Mufti Shakir was brought to LRH in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries,” adding that the hospital was in the process of handing over the body to his heirs.