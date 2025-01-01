Muhammad Asif clinches SAARC Snooker Championship title

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani snooker player Muhammad Asif has once again brought pride to the nation by winning the prestigious SAARC Snooker Championship, sparking a wave of congratulations from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the final match, Muhammad Asif defeated his Sri Lankan opponent with a dominant 5-0 victory, securing the championship title.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt congratulations, stating, “Muhammad Asif has illuminated Pakistan’s name globally by winning a significant snooker championship. The entire nation takes pride in your achievement.”

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub

Punjab’s Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub also praised Muhammad Asif, saying, “Well done, Muhammad Asif! You have established your place in the world of snooker. Your victory has once again brought an international title to Pakistan.”

He further highlighted the consistent achievements in snooker, noting,

“The continuation of successes after the World Championship is encouraging. Pakistan is brimming with talent in all sports, and the Punjab Sports Department remains committed to supporting athletes and sports initiatives.”