Muhammad Asif moves in Asian Championship semis

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has reached the semifinal of the Asian 6 Red & Team Championship 2025 at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to details, in the quarterfinals, Asif beat Lim Kok Leong of Malaysia 5-3 (67(67)-0, 43-21, 27-19, 5-59(31), 32(32)-41(34), 38-25, 0-68(68), 41-21).

Meanwhile in the Pre quarterfinals, Sunny Wang of Singapore outplayed Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad 5-0 (24-22, 32-15, 43-20, 44-42, 39-11), Asif downed Neang Tola of Cambodia 5-1 (16-27, 48-25, 35-32, 52-9, 43(39)-25, 40-10) and Ming Wa Man of Hong Kong defeated Awais Munir of Pakistan 5-3 (37-0, 74(74)-0, 41(36)-5, 32-24, 26-41, 22-43, 4-36, 43-0).

Asif will face Thor Chuan Leong of Malaysia in the semifinal on Wednesday.