Muhammad breaks world record in 400 hurdles

DES MOINES (Agencies): American athlete Dalilah Muhammad broke a new world record in women’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The-29-year old Olympic champion broke the 16-year record by finishing the race in 52.20 seconds late Sunday.

The previous record was set in August 2003 by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia with a time of 52.34 seconds.