Muhammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has completed 200 wickets in the T20 format as he dismissed Multan Sultans’ opener, Shan Masood, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) qualifier on Wednesday.

Hafeez, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, reached the feat during the second over of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match.

Hafeez has been a part of different teams in the T20 franchise competitions across the globe and has been good with both the bat and the ball.

Hafeez gave only 16 runs in his four overs to suffocate the Multan Sultans bowling during the first qualifier of the PSL.