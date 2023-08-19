Muhammad Ibrahim Khan takes oath as PHC chief justice

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took oath of his office on Friday.

The oath taking ceremony of the new CJ took place at the Governor House where Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali took oath from Muhammad Ibrahim. Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan was also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was appointed as the acting CJ of Peshawar High Court as the former CJ, Musrat Hilali, was elevated to the Supreme Court judge last month.

The Judicial Commission recommended appointment of justice Muhammad Ibrahim as the Peshawar High Court CJ and president Arif Alvi approved the recommendation.