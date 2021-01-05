Muhammad sues Koons Motors

F.P Report

Washington DC: A customer named Muhammad has sued Koons Motors and hearing of the case is fixed for January 11, 2021.

According to details an enraged customer Muhammad has sued Koons, who owns several car dealerships in the DMV region.

Muhammad has served notice to Mirza Thomas who is the Vice President of Sales Operations at Koons.

Civil case number 013GV2000359800 is fixed for hearing on January 11 at Arlington District Court Civil.