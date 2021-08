ISLAMABAD (APP): The Youme Ashura, the martyrdom day of grand son of holy prophet Hazrat Muh-ammad (PBUH) would be on next Thursday (Aug 19) as the crescent moon of Muharram was sighted.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad’s announcement notified that the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, Muharram would begin from Tuesday, August 10.