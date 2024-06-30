Mujahid at Doha 3 urges enhanced int’l engagement

DOHA (TOLOnews): On the sidelines of the Doha 3 meeting, Zabihullah Mujahid, who leads the Islamic Emirate delegation, met with representatives from several countries to discuss Afghanistan issues.

Mujahid wrote on X that in a meeting with the Indonesian foreign minister, he emphasized strengthening relations between the two countries.

He added that in a meeting with the deputy and ambassador of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed expanding trade relations and maintaining diplomatic relations.

The Islamic Emirate delegation also met with the Norwegian representative, and Mujahid said that this country has a “constructive” view on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, in his speech at the third Doha meeting, called for Western countries to engage with the Islamic Emirate.

Mujahid said: “Western countries should engage in a realistic and practical manner, just like regional countries.”

Mujahid said that Western countries, like regional countries, can remove obstacles to expanding relations with the Afghan government and move towards positive engagement.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that discussions on lifting banking sanctions and the cultivation of poppies would be held during the Doha meeting.

He called sanctions on the country’s banking system unfair.

Mujahid said that the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate is economy-focused and concentrates on expanding relations with countries through construction and regional projects.

“In the past two years, we have made good progress in the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline with Turkmenistan. We hope that with the implementation of this project, Afghanistan will play a positive role in the exchange and connection of energy between Central and South Asia,” he said.

The second day of the Doha 3 meeting began Monday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and discussions are set to take place regarding the prevention of drug cultivation and support for Afghanistan’s private sector.