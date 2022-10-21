Mujahid says west preventing Islamic Emirate’s recognition

KABUL (ToloNews): The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman while traveling in Turkey said that the West, particularly the United States, has prevented the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In an interview with the Turkish “Ilke News Agency,” Zabiullah Mujahid said that some Muslim and regional countries are unwilling to recognize the Islamic Emirate because of issues they have with the United States.

“The West is behind this; they prevent the recognition of and cooperation with an Islamic government.

Although the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has made–and continues to make–great attempts, unfortunately, some pressures are applied,” Mujahid said.

“There is no doubt that the US government is attempting to stop everyone from recognizing the Taliban,” said Wahidullah Faqiri, a political analyst.

Mujahid said that Kabul wants to improve its political and economic ties with all nations, including the United States and Europe. Additionally, he urged investment in Afghanistan from the US and Europe.

“All nations should work with us and not be worried about us. We want to have good political and economic interactions with other countries, such interactions that would be trusted by both parties, including America and Europe. We asked Americans to invest in Afghanistan,” Mujahid said.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate have said that security issues in the nation have been resolved and that the international community should recognize the current Afghan government.

