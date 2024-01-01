Mujahid sums up Doha meeting, says most countries willing to cooperate with Afghanistan

DOHA (Ariana News): Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, told Ariana News that the IEA realized at the Doha meeting that most countries are willing to help and cooperate with Afghanistan.

Speaking to Ariana News after the two-day meeting in the Qatari capital, Mujahid emphasized that the IEA was however adamant it would not allow any country to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

He also said “the patrolling of planes in the airspace of Afghanistan is a violation and we have condemned it, and we do not accept it for any reason.”

According to him, there are some internal matters that “people have the right to have demands from their system and government, but we do not want these demands to be made by other countries.”

He said that at the third meeting in Doha, two issues were discussed: how to help and cooperate with Afghanistan’s private sector, and identify the challenges; and secondly assess achievements and challenges in the fight against drugs.

“The issue of alternative livelihoods (to drugs) that is presented to the people is a very important issue because Afghans have suffered a lot in the fight against drugs and millions of dollars have been lost to the people and Afghans are poor people and there is unemployment in the society. It is too much, and for this purpose, an economic mechanism must be created.”

Meanwhile in a post on X, Mujahid said: “Afghans’ message reached all the participants.”

He added: “Afghanistan needs the cooperation of countries in the private sector, and the fight against drugs and creating alternative livelihoods; most countries discussed cooperation in this sector.”

The two-day UN-led Doha meeting on Afghanistan wrapped up. This was the third meeting of its kind but the first that the Islamic Emirate attended.