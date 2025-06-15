Mujahid: we are coordinating with Iran to protect Afghan migrants

KABUL (TOLONews): As Israeli attacks on several Iranian cities intensify, the Islamic Emirate has announced that it is in contact with Iranian officials to ensure the safety of Afghan migrants and to address their concerns.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said: “We hope, God willing, that the migrants will not be harmed and that the situation remains under control. Nevertheless, we are in contact with all relevant officials and institutions, and if problems arise, we will explore possible solutions.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has urged Afghan nationals residing in Iran to avoid sensitive military sites, political gatherings, and party-related activities.

Abdulmutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, stated: “We urge Afghan migrants abroad to stay away from sensitive locations, refrain from attending political gatherings, and avoid making irresponsible public comments.”

Hadi Hasani, an Afghan citizen living in Iran, said: “In the past two days of ongoing war, the situation for migrants has deteriorated. Continued conflict will further negatively affect livelihoods and businesses.”

Iran, as a neighboring country to Afghanistan, hosts approximately six million Afghan migrants, according to current data.

In recent days, mistreatment of Afghan migrants and forced deportations have also sharply increased in Iran.