Mujahid welcomes Russia’s move, backs Afghan global engagement

KABUL (TOLONews): The Islamic Emirate has expressed hope that Russia’s allied countries, such as China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian nations, will also follow Moscow’s lead in recognizing the caretaker government.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated: “We also call on other countries to fulfill their responsibility in engaging and building relations with Afghanistan. This is, in general, a major cooperation with the Afghan people. It will assist in economic development and regional connectivity. It is also the rightful demand of Afghans.”

Senior Islamic Emirate official Anas Haqqani said that the strategy of pressure and isolation has proven ineffective. He emphasized that only dialogue and engagement can resolve issues and bring about closer relations. In this context, China was among the first countries to welcome Russia’s move.

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country has always believed Afghanistan should not be isolated from the international community. Anas Haqqani also wrote on X : “Formal engagement with the Islamic Emirate is an acknowledgment of a reality that cannot be ignored.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “China welcomes the new progress between Russia and Afghanistan’s caretaker government. China has always believed that Afghanistan should not be isolated from the international community. We support increased engagement and stronger relations between the international community and Afghanistan’s caretaker government.”

Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate carries broad political, diplomatic, economic, and security implications for Afghanistan. According to political analysts, these outcomes include an increase in the Islamic Emirate’s political legitimacy, the paving of the way for recognition by other nations, growth in economic and trade cooperation, and broader effects on the Afghan population.

Political analyst Hamidullah Hotak said: “Our message to the Islamic Emirate is to fulfill its domestic responsibilities. If those responsibilities are properly addressed, it won’t be long before other countries also recognize the Islamic Emirate.”

Another analyst, Sayed Abadullah Sadiq, said: “Recognition of the Islamic Emirate will be a concrete development in the region and will benefit the economy, along with other improvements.”

Analysts believe that for the Islamic Emirate to gain international recognition, it must take practical steps toward forming an inclusive government and upholding the rights of women and girls, particularly in education and employment.

In recent years, Russia has played an active role in regional affairs concerning Afghanistan and has even hosted intra-Afghan peace talks.

Despite Western sanctions and domestic economic challenges, the Kremlin has continued to pursue its strategy of consolidating influence in Central and South Asia.

Russia’s recognition of Afghanistan’s caretaker government is seen as part of its broader effort to expand regional influence and counterbalance its Western rivals.