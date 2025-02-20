‘Mujhe kyun nikala?’ Marwat questions his expulsion from PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has raised objection on his removal from the party by saying that “mujhe kyun nikala? (why was I removed?)”, prompting laughter and applauds from the treasury members in the National Assembly.

During the assembly session, Marwat, who usually entered through the opposition gate, made his way in through the entrance of treasury members. His arrival was met with desk-thumping by government lawmakers, who raised slogans in favour of Marwat, leading National Assembly Speaker to advise the lawmakers not to put in trouble.

While responding to a question during the session’s question and answer A segment, the speaker asked Marwat to comment on the merger of mobile companies. However, instead of addressing the topic, Marwat responded: “My only question right now is to my own people — why was I removed?”

His remarks triggered laughter among government members, while PTI lawmakers remained silent. Spotting PTI parliamentary leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Marwat urged the government members to support him. In response, they chanted slogans such as “Why was Marwat removed?” and “Oppressors, answer us! Give Marwat justice!”

During the proceedings, PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi assured Marwat that they stood with him and would help send him back to PTI. Later talking to media outside the parliament, Marwat said he was fighting against mafia in PTI, adding that mafia was afraid of honor which was being showered by workers. He urged the people to support him in fight for truth and right.

Marwat said he will soon share the details of PTI social media team member, sitting out of the country, who stole the two mobile phones of PTI founder. He also warned Mahmood Achakzai to remain silent otherwise he will get a befitting reply from him. He thanked PTI MNAs and Senators who raised voices for him. He made it clear that he will not leave PTI and will not move to any other party. Marwat said that “who wanted to teach him about party discipline, they are mentally sick”. He said now he was free from the rules of discipline.

He claimed that he can not be questioned for the slogans raised in favour of him during Swabi Jalsa. Marwat said in Swabi jalsa he had most the of workers and if the workers raised slogans it was their right.

Marwat was of the view that PTI founder Imran Khan was not being briefed properly and PTI founder was always misguided. He said many people go to Imran Khan to receive ministries. Standing committees or other perks.

Marwat was of the view that he had raised voice for the audit of party fund and lawyers fees. He claimed that he will quit the seat on Imran Khan’s orders, adding that if Imran Khan asked him not to show face then he will leave the country.