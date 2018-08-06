‘Mulk’ receives great reviews from critics

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: A film with the very strong message of patriotism, Muslim identity and terrorism, Mulk has received some raving reviews from the critics. With Rishi Kapoor, Tappsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana and Rajat Kapoor leading the film, the film is expected to grow at the box-office in the coming week owning to good word of month.

However, the opening was not that encouraging. While the predictions were that the film will open to at least INR 2 crores, it barely scraped through and earned lesser than INR 1.5 crores on its opening day.

With the reviews, positive word of mouth and no film other doing so well at the ticket counter this weekend, Mulk is expected to do well.

Advertisements