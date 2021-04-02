Multinational exercise “Aces Meet 2021-1” in full swing at PAF base

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Multinational air exercise, “ACES MEET 2021-1” is in full swing at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The participating air forces are actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower, said a PAF news release.

The exercise also involves synergetic employment of various assets including special forces to enhance coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign. ACES Meet 2021-1 is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training.