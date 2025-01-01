Multiple people injured in shooting at New York City nightclub, NYPD detective says

NEW YORK (Reuters): Multiple people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year’s Eve but no deaths were reported, a detective at the New York Police Department confirmed to Reuters.

An investigation into the incident at a nightclub on Tuesday evening was underway, the detective said.

Users took to social media expressing their shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Early on New Year’s Day, a truck plowed into a crowded street in New Orleans, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas, a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Authorities have been scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles.