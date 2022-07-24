Municipal authorities focus on improving water supply, sanitation services: Minister

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday called upon all the authorities of local bodies to immediately and strictly implement the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding the improvement of water supply and sanitation facilities in the entire province.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar. Besides Secretary LG &RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, heads of other concerned local bodies, sections and departments attended the meeting. On this occasion, suggestions and recommendations for more functionality of the TMAs, WSSCs and Area Development Authorities were taken into stock and necessary decisions were taken as well.

Faisal Amin Gandapur while asked for undertaking separate surveys of the private possession of some tube wells installed with government resources and repairs of the damaged and nonfunctional tube wells on emergency basis. He also made it clear that all these anomalies should be rectified forthwith otherwise strictest action will be taken against the responsible senior officers.

He said that the Chief Minister has also taken notice of such complaints which show the poor performance on part of some municipal authorities, so all such officers should change their attitude and perform their duties diligently, otherwise, he cautioned, they must be ready for disciplinary action.

However, the provincial minister expressed his satisfaction over the overall performance of the municipal authorities and expressed the confidence that all the municipal employees will consider themselves humble servants instead of the rulers of the people and will adopt the golden rule of self-accountability which was taught to us by our Prophet (PBUH) from the very beginning.

The LG Minister also directed the authorities concerned to make the distribution system of water supply schemes more transparent and integrated and also prepare comprehensive data of all tube wells built with government resources.

He clarified that all such data must reach the Local Government Secretariat within a couple of days so that candid steps could be taken in this regard in the next meeting.

Related