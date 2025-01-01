Munro, Rizwan fined for code of conduct breaches

LAHORE (APP): Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30 per cent of their match fees for a level 2 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Munro and Rizwan were found to have violated Article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL X match.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of United’s run-chase when left-handed batter Munro gestured towards the bowler Iftikhar Ahmed and in turn Rizwan got involved in an argument with the batter. Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown.